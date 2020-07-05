Iraq COVID-19 Food Security Monitor Weekly Update - Issue 11, 30 June 2020 [EN/AR]

I. Key Messages

As of June 28th, government silos received approximately four million tons of wheat nationwide, of which 90% was first grade quality.

The Veterinary Directorate announced free vaccination campaigns against foot and mouth disease, sheep pox and lumpy skin disease focused on areas with recently reported cases; this campaign already started in Ninewa,

Wasit and Diyala.

Seasonal vegetable prices continued to fluctuate across the governorates.

II. Overview

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continued to spread. As of June 28, 2020, the World Health Organization reported 43,262 cases in Iraq, with 1,660 deaths. Developments in global oil prices were also tracked due to their implications on the state revenue; 90% of state revenue derives from oil and the 2020 government budget was prepared assuming that a barrel of crude oil would cost USD 56. Basrah heavy oil prices remained relatively stable at USD 44.73 per barrel on June 19th to USD 44.58 on June 26th. Over the course of the month, the price increased roughly 7% (USD 37.44 per barrel on June 1st). Basrah light oil prices decreased from USD 46.09 to USD 44.18 per barrel in the same time period; however, over the course of the month, the price increased 3% (USD 41.19 per barrel on June 1st).

The Ministry of Planning (MoP) announced that the GDP decreased by 13.3% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year. MoP attributes the economic contraction primarily to developments on the global oil market and a slowdown in construction activities due to limited investments.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Bank continue to track the impact of this crisis on food security, with a focus on food availability, access, utilization and stability.

III. Food Supply: Production (primarily on farm)

Production. The Ministry of Trade (MoT) announced that, as of June 28th, government silos received approximately four million tons of wheat nationwide, of which 90% was first grade quality. Wheat marketing was still underway in some governorates, including Ninewa. The General Company for Grain Trade for Import and Marketing anticipates that a total of 1.2 million tons of wheat will be received at the Ninewa government silos. In governorates where harvesting began in May, marketing of wheat will conclude shortly; in Diyala and Anbar, marketing will conclude by mid-July and in Salah Al Din by early July. MoT reported that as of June 27, Salah al-Din collection centers received 550,474 tons, Diyala 152,197 tons and Anbar 223,606 ton.

The MoT also began accepting wheat from farmers outside the agricultural plan at the same, subsidized prices.

For example, the Nasiriyah silo in Thi Qar opened for five days to accept wheat from farmers outside the agriculture plan and received 163,540 tons of wheat in that time period.

In coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), the state Oil Products Distribution Company provided 25 million liters of subsidized diesel to wheat and barley farmers in Ninewa governorate. This diesel was sold at IQD 400 per liter, in alignment with the official government prices. The Ministry of Oil shared that they remain committed to providing oil and its derivatives to the agriculture sector in the future.

During June, the Baghdad Agriculture Directorate/Rusafah Division reported that 2.6 million laying hens 40.5 million eggs that were available on the local market, 11,000 tons of red meat were marketed, 200 tons of fish reached the markets and 690 tons of chicken meat were produced.

The Veterinary Directorate announced a free vaccination campaign against foot and mouth disease, sheep pox and lumpy skin disease. Due to a lack of funding at the present time, the vaccination campaigns will be limited to the provinces that have reported cases of the aforementioned disease.