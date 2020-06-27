Iraq COVID-19 Food Security Monitor Weekly Update - Issue 10, 23 June 2020 [EN/AR]

I. Key Messages

The Ministry of Trade announced that the local wheat production has exceeded 3 million tons.

Common, seasonal pests have been reported nationwide, including the Peach fly, Jasmine White fly and Tomato Leafminer.

Staple commodity prices remained stable, while seasonal vegetable prices fluctuated; for example, tomato prices experienced 100% increase in Baghdad (250 to 500 IQD) and a 25% increase in Ninewa (400 to 500 IQD).

II. Overview

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continued to affect the world. As of June 22, 2020, the World Health Organization reported 30,868 cases in Iraq, with 1,100 deaths and 1,646 new cases daily. Oil prices also continued to be tracked closely given that developments in global oil prices have significant implications on the state revenue. Indeed, the 2020 budget was prepared assuming that a barrel of crude oil would cost USD 56. Basrah heavy oil prices rose from USD 41.76 per barrel on June 15th to USD 44.73 on June 19th . Basrah light oil prices also increased from USD 43.61 to USD 46.09 in the same time period.

The Ministry of Planning, World Bank and representatives from donor countries met this month to discuss how to leverage the results from the 2018 Kuwait Donors’ Conference to support the Iraqi government in its reconstruction efforts hampered by COVID-19 and financial challenges, primarily driven by the global economic slowdown. Participants highlighted the need to diversify the economy, strengthen public finance management, invest in human capital and expand social protection schemes.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Bank continue to track the impact of this crisis on food security, with a focus on food availability, access, utilization and stability.