Iraq COVID-19 Food Security Monitor Bi-Weekly Update - Issue 26, 19 January 2021 [EN/AR]

I. Key Messages

As part of its economic reforms under the White Paper, the government of Iraq (GoI) through the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) has embarked on major economic reforms in the agri-food sector with the aim of increasing agricultural production and participation in the agriculture sector, and growing the agricultural economy through increased private sector participation and agri-food exports.

MoA has already embarked on land reforms that include greater ownership of agricultural land. MoA, together with the Ministry of Trade (MoT), has been also increasing its support for exporting agricultural production, including fast-tracked export licensing and infrastructure investments to facilitate aggregation, especially in southern governorates.

Food prices have stabilized post currency devaluation, with prices of major commodities such as flour, sugar, cooking oil and rice remaining stable.

While 6.5% of Iraqi households remain with insufficient food consumption,

WFP has registered a decrease in households with insufficient consumption during this reporting period.

II.Overview

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has continued to spread in Iraq. As of 19 January 2021, the World Health Organization reported 609,852 confirmed cases and 12,962 deaths, a 1.6% and 0.7% increase since the beginning of the month . This percentage is an increase over the previous report, i.e. for the first two weeks of January 2021.

Responding to measures introduced to contain the spread of COVID-19 globally, economic activities showed down and resulted in decreasing international oil prices. Despite a modest recovery in oil prices, Iraq, relying on hydrocarbons as the main source of income, experienced a direct negative impact on the gross domestic product. Over the first half of January, Basra heavy oil prices fluctuated between USD 48.58 and USD 54.01 per barrel.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP),

International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Bank continue to track the impact of this crisis on food security, with a focus on food availability, access, utilization and stability.