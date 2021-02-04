Iraq COVID-19 Food Security Monitor Bi-Weekly Update - Issue 25, 6 January 2021 [EN/AR]

The devaluation of the Iraqi Dinar resulted in price increases in locally produced and imported food products. Sharp increases were observed in the price of basic food commodities compared with the third week of December, including for vegetable oil, wheat flour, rice and sugar.

Under the proposed 2021 budget, the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) will receive an additional budget allocation by about 39% from 2019 and around 0.15% of planned government expenditure, while the absolute allocation for the Wheat and Barley Domestic Purchase program increased by around 80% from 2019. The budget for the Public Distribution System (PDS) - managed by the Ministry of Trade has been further reduced by 61% since 2019.