Iraq
Iraq COVID-19 Food Security Monitor Bi-Weekly Update - Issue 22, 16 November 2020 [EN/AR]
Attachments
I. Key Messages
WFP’s mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Monitoring system (mVAM) data collected on 15th of November estimated that around 3.0 million people in Iraq were with insufficient food consumption, a decrease of around 200,000 in comparison to the beginning of the month. The highest percentages of insufficient food consumption that were found in the governorates of Ninewa (19%), Anbar and Diyala (15%), Kirkuk (14%), and Baghdad (10%).
MOA is exploring ways to open the hiring process for the employ- ment of agricultural engineers and veterinarians through amend- ing Law 24.This will help MOA renew its cadre of professional staff and will contribute to the employment of full-time agricultural engineers and veterinarians, as well as graduates of preparatory and agricul- tural colleges. MOA is also exploring granting young graduates with loans and the right to establish manufacturing and food industries.
MoA issued an updated list of foodstuffs banned from import according to the agricultural calendar, including the majority of agricultural crops currently produced or harvested in the country: dates, table eggs, live chickens, tomatoes, frozen sea and river fish, honey, green peas, melon, watermelon.