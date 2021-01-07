Iraq

Iraq COVID-19 Food Security Monitor Bi-Weekly Update - Issue 22, 16 November 2020 [EN/AR]

I. Key Messages

  • WFP’s mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Monitoring system (mVAM) data collected on 15th of November estimated that around 3.0 million people in Iraq were with insufficient food consumption, a decrease of around 200,000 in comparison to the beginning of the month. The highest percentages of insufficient food consumption that were found in the governorates of Ninewa (19%), Anbar and Diyala (15%), Kirkuk (14%), and Baghdad (10%).

  • MOA is exploring ways to open the hiring process for the employ- ment of agricultural engineers and veterinarians through amend- ing Law 24.This will help MOA renew its cadre of professional staff and will contribute to the employment of full-time agricultural engineers and veterinarians, as well as graduates of preparatory and agricul- tural colleges. MOA is also exploring granting young graduates with loans and the right to establish manufacturing and food industries.

  • MoA issued an updated list of foodstuffs banned from import according to the agricultural calendar, including the majority of agricultural crops currently produced or harvested in the country: dates, table eggs, live chickens, tomatoes, frozen sea and river fish, honey, green peas, melon, watermelon.

