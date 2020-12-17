Iraq COVID-19 Food Security Monitor Bi-Weekly Update - Issue 21, 03 November 2020 [EN/AR]

I. Key Messages

While under immense fiscal stress, the Government of Iraq (GoI) is prioritizing the subsidy of the upstream of the wheat and barley value chain through the continued 70% subsidy of seed costs.

Main commodity (wheat flour, sugar and rice) prices remain stable, while price of cooking oil remains volatile throughout Iraq.

II. Overview

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has continued to spread in Iraq. As of 2 November, the World Health Organization reported 478,701 confirmed cases and 11,017 deaths; roughly a 11% and 6.7% increase respectively over the preceding two weeks.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the diminishing oil revenues have increased Iraq’s vulnerability to food insecurity.. Oil prices experienced an unprecedented fall in early 2020, followed by a modest recovery later this year. Over the past two weeks, Basra heavy oil prices fluctuated between USD 38.95 and USD 36.12 per barrel, up from minimum of USD 18.7 per barrel in April 2020, but well below USD 58.4 per barrel, the price recorded roughly one year ago.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Bank continue to track the impact of this crisis on food security, with a focus on food availability, access, utilization and stability.