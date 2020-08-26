Iraq: COVID-19 Camp Preparedness - National overview of CCCM IDP Formal Camps (May 2020)

Context

In February 2020, Iraq reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19. As of June 21, there had been 29,200 cases of COVID-19 reported in Iraq across all governorates, with nearly 15,000 cases still considered active. The 55,268 internally displaced person (IDP) households residing in the 43 formal IDP camps in Iraq at the time of data collection are considered to face heightened and unique threats from the virus. At the end of May 2020, the government of Iraq confirmed the first COVID-19 case in one of the Ninewa IDP camps. REACH, with the support of the Iraq Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster, launched the COVID-19 Camp Preparedness assessment to inform humanitarian actors of the preparedness state of IDP camps to respond to the risk of COVID-19 spread.

Methodology

Data was collected through one key informant (KI) interview for each formal IDP camp present across Iraq (a total of 43 KI interviews) with camp managers and deputy camp managers. The tool consisted of both open and closed-ended questions, assessing circumstances related to planning, communications, testing, distribution activities, and quarantine and isolation capacity, among other topics. Data collection occurred between May 6 and May 14, with follow-up calls completed on June 16. To confirm information, REACH used GIS infrastructure maps and datasets from the CCCM Cluster. Full details on the methodology are included in the terms of reference.