Iraq Country Chapter 3RP Regional Refugee & Resilience Plan 2020-2021in Response to the Syria Crisis (February 2020)

Executive Summary

Despite the challenging political climate in Iraq, the elections and new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet, the economic climate and the increase in Syrian new arrivals due to the developments in north-eastern Syria, the protection environment for Syrian refugees residing in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KR-I) remained largely favourable in 2019, with no major changes to be expected in 2020, due to the accomodating attitude of the KRG and host community towards refugees. The profile of the Syrian refugee population remained stable and no significant changes in return or new arrivals figures are projected in the coming two years.