Iraq
Iraq: Coronavirus Disease 2021 (COVID-19) - Weekly Situation Report (Week 44) (01 - 07 November 2021) [EN/AR]
Attachments
The COVID-19 epidemiological situation in Iraq for WK44:
A total of 7,615 confirmed cases were reported this week, indicating a decrease by 1359casesthan intheprevious week andrepresenting a rate of 18 cases/per 100,000 population with a change percentage of(-18%). Associated deaths reported this week are 174 witha CFR rate of 2.3%.
Total RT-PCR tests this week stand at 125,232 indicating a decrease by 10617 tests than in WK43. This represents 3,040 tests per 1M of population and marks a change of (-8 %).
The positivity rate in WK44 stands at 6%. The governorates with the highest positivity rate this week are Sylumaniah at 12% and Dahuk and Kirkuk at 11% each. The lowest rate is, however, reported in Babylon and Kerbala at 0.9 and 1.9 respectively.
The mean hospitalization for this week stands at around 561 patients per day, of which 27% are severe cases, 31% in the ICU, and approximately 71% in need of O2. HFR this week is 4.4%.