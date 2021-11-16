Iraq

Iraq: Coronavirus Disease 2021 (COVID-19) - Weekly Situation Report (Week 44) (01 - 07 November 2021) [EN/AR]

The COVID-19 epidemiological situation in Iraq for WK44:

  • A total of 7,615 confirmed cases were reported this week, indicating a decrease by 1359casesthan intheprevious week andrepresenting a rate of 18 cases/per 100,000 population with a change percentage of(-18%). Associated deaths reported this week are 174 witha CFR rate of 2.3%.

  • Total RT-PCR tests this week stand at 125,232 indicating a decrease by 10617 tests than in WK43. This represents 3,040 tests per 1M of population and marks a change of (-8 %).

  • The positivity rate in WK44 stands at 6%. The governorates with the highest positivity rate this week are Sylumaniah at 12% and Dahuk and Kirkuk at 11% each. The lowest rate is, however, reported in Babylon and Kerbala at 0.9 and 1.9 respectively.

  • The mean hospitalization for this week stands at around 561 patients per day, of which 27% are severe cases, 31% in the ICU, and approximately 71% in need of O2. HFR this week is 4.4%.

