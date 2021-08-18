Iraq: Coronavirus Disease 2021 (COVID-19) - Weekly Situation Report (Week 31) (2 – 8 Aug 2021) [EN/AR]

Highlights:

The Ministry of Health sources, this week, reported a total of 76,716 new positive cases with 56,960 recoveries and 469 associated deaths. The sources also indicated the administration of 418822 vaccine doses this week reaching 7.4% of the target population with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Iraq wide.

The community transmission in WK31 is still high all over the country manifesting alarming scores in 8 governorates specifically, leaving the rest 10 provinces standing at the ‘Substantial Community Transmission’ level.

The mean of hospitalized cases in WK31 is 3606 patients per day with a hospitalized fatality rate of 1.9%.

Inoculation data, so far, revealed the administration of 660,724 doses of AstraZeneca, 1,313,809 of the Pfizer, and 522,847 of the third country certified Sino-pharm vaccine.