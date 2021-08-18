Iraq: Coronavirus Disease 2021 (COVID-19) - Weekly Situation Report (Week 29) (19 – 25 July 2021) [EN/AR]

Highlights:

In Week 29, the epidemic curve of COVID-19 declined in the number of reported cases. The Ministry of Health sources reported 60,936 new positive cases this week, 1,414 less cases than WK 28, representing 148 cases per 100,000 population. The decline is attributed to the decline in PCR tests performed. Related deaths recorded this week were 457 with a CFR of 0.75 % which is more than WK28.

The highest Incidence of COVID-19 infection for WK29 is recorded in the three governorates of Dahuk, Wassit, and Kerbala, with an infection rate of more than 200 cases per 100,000 population.

Community transmission all over Iraq ranged from substantial to high, Seven governorates (Baghdad,

Diwaniya, Kerbala, Missan,Thi-qar,Dahuk, & Najaf) being in the Red zone. only Anbar governorate has moderate transmission.

As of 25 July, a total of *1,703,726 vaccine doses were administered Iraq-wide this week, indicating that 7.4% of the target population has so far received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.