Iraq: Coronavirus Disease 2021 (COVID-19) - Weekly Situation Report (Week 27) (05 July - 11 July 2021) [EN/AR]

Highlights:

A fire broke out in the COVID 19 Isolation Center in Imam Hussain Hospital in Thiqar Governorate south Iraq. The incident caused the death of more than 94 COVID 19 patients and their attendess according to MOH reports. WHO in Iraq expresses its saddnes and regret over the traject loss of lives and conveys its deep condolences to families of the victims.

In Week 27, the epidemic curve of COVID-19 continues to rise in the number of reported cases and deaths. The Ministry of Health sources, this week, reported a total of 57,887 new positive cases representing 140 case per 100.000 of population. Related deaths reported this week were 232 with a CFR of 0.4%.

Highest COVID 19 community transmission for WK27 is recorded in the three governorates of Najaf, Thiaqr and Diwaniya with an infection rate of more than 150 cases per 100,000 population.

Community transmission all over Iraq remains substantial but alerting of a potential high transmission especially with the three mentioned above governorates entering the ‘high red zone’ this week.

A total of *1,330,393 vaccine doses were administered Iraq wide this week indicating that 5.76% of the target population received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.