Iraq

Iraq: Coronavirus Disease 2021 (COVID-19) - Weekly Situation Report (Week 26) (28 June - 4 July 2021) [EN/AR]

Highlights:

  1. In Week 26, the epidemic curve of COVID-19 continues to rise in the number of reported cases and related deaths. The Ministry of Health, this week, reported a total of 45,775 new cases representing 111 case per 100.000 of population.
    Related deaths reported this week were 225 with a CFR of 0.5%.

  2. Highest COVID 19 case reporting for WK26 is recorded in the governorates of
    Basrah,Wassit,Kerbala,Najaf,Thiaqr and Baghdad with a rate of more than 100 case per 100,000 population.

  3. Community transmission all over Iraq remains substantial but alerting of a potential high transmission next week.

  4. A total of *1,089,547 vaccine doses were administered Iraq wide this week indicating that 4.83% of the target population received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

  5. Inoculation data, so far, revealed the administration of 471,714 doses of Astrazeneca, 271,963 of the Pfizer, and 285,870 of the third country certified Sinopharm vaccine.

