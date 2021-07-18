Iraq: Coronavirus Disease 2021 (COVID-19) - Weekly Situation Report (Week 26) (28 June - 4 July 2021) [EN/AR]

Highlights:

In Week 26, the epidemic curve of COVID-19 continues to rise in the number of reported cases and related deaths. The Ministry of Health, this week, reported a total of 45,775 new cases representing 111 case per 100.000 of population.

Related deaths reported this week were 225 with a CFR of 0.5%.

Highest COVID 19 case reporting for WK26 is recorded in the governorates of

Basrah,Wassit,Kerbala,Najaf,Thiaqr and Baghdad with a rate of more than 100 case per 100,000 population.

Community transmission all over Iraq remains substantial but alerting of a potential high transmission next week.

A total of *1,089,547 vaccine doses were administered Iraq wide this week indicating that 4.83% of the target population received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.