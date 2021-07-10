Iraq: Coronavirus Disease 2021 (COVID-19) - Weekly Situation Report (Week 25) (21 - 27 June 2021) [EN/AR]

Highlights

In Week 25, the epidemic curve of COVID19 continue to rise in the number of reported cases and related deaths. The Ministry of Health reported a total of 38,235 new cases this week representing 92.8% per 100.000 of population. The new COVID-19 related deaths reported this week were 206 with a 26-case increase compared with the previous week.

Highest COVID 19 case reporting for WK25 is recorded in the governorates of Thiaqr,

Diwaniya, Baghdad, and Basra with an overall positivity rate of 12% countrywide.

Community transmission all over Iraq remains substantial and alerting of a potential surge in infection rates.

A total of *976,052 vaccine doses were administered Iraq wide this week indicating that 4.22% of the target population received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.