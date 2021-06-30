Iraq: Coronavirus Disease 2021 (COVID-19) - Weekly Situation Report (Week 24) (14 - 20 June 2021) [EN/AR]

Highlights:

In Week 24, the epidemic curve of COVID19 is showing a new rise in the number of reported cases and related death. The Ministry of Health reported a total of 32,822 new cases this week representing a 10% increase as compared with Wk23. The new COVID-19 related deaths reported this week were 180 with 7,7% increase compared with the previous week.

Highest COVID 19 case reporting for WK24 is identified in the southern governorates of Diwaniya, Missan, Thiaqr, and Wassit with an overall positivity rate of 11% countrywide.

Community transmission all over Iraq remains substantial and alerting of a potential surge in infection rates.

As of 20 June 2021, a total of *825,051 vaccine doses were administered Iraq wide indicating that 3.57% of the target population received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.