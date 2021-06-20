Iraq
Iraq: Coronavirus Disease 2021 (COVID-19) - Weekly Situation Report (Week 23) (7 – 13 June 2021) [EN/AR]
Attachments
Highlights:
- In Week 23, the Ministry of Health reported 29,651 new COVID-19 cases representing 72 case/per 100,000 of population. New COVID 19 related deaths reported this week were 167 indicating a case fatality rate of 0.6 %.
- As of 13 June 2021, a total of *703,820 vaccine doses were administered Iraq wide indicating that 3.05% of the target population received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Inoculation data, so far, revealed the administration of 357.292 doses of Astrazeneca, 196.627 of the Pfizer, and 149.901 of the third country certified Sinopharm vaccine.
- Highest COVID 19 case reporting for WK23 is identified in the southern governorates of Diwaniyah, Thiqar, Wassit, and Missan with positivity rates of 24.9%, 24.6%, 23.7% and 20.5% respectively.
- Community transmission all over Iraq remains substantial with a potential possibility of a flare up in case reporting.
- WHO Iraq supported Ninawa DOH with a consignment of 13 pallets of lifesaving emergency medical supplies and technologies necessary for the treatment of sever COVID-19 cases. The consignment is funded by USAID, ECHO, and the State and People of Kuwait.