Iraq

Iraq: Coronavirus Disease 2021 (COVID-19) - Weekly Situation Report (Week 23) (7 – 13 June 2021) [EN/AR]

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Highlights:

  1. In Week 23, the Ministry of Health reported 29,651 new COVID-19 cases representing 72 case/per 100,000 of population. New COVID 19 related deaths reported this week were 167 indicating a case fatality rate of 0.6 %.
  2. As of 13 June 2021, a total of *703,820 vaccine doses were administered Iraq wide indicating that 3.05% of the target population received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
  3. Inoculation data, so far, revealed the administration of 357.292 doses of Astrazeneca, 196.627 of the Pfizer, and 149.901 of the third country certified Sinopharm vaccine.
  4. Highest COVID 19 case reporting for WK23 is identified in the southern governorates of Diwaniyah, Thiqar, Wassit, and Missan with positivity rates of 24.9%, 24.6%, 23.7% and 20.5% respectively.
  5. Community transmission all over Iraq remains substantial with a potential possibility of a flare up in case reporting.
  6. WHO Iraq supported Ninawa DOH with a consignment of 13 pallets of lifesaving emergency medical supplies and technologies necessary for the treatment of sever COVID-19 cases. The consignment is funded by USAID, ECHO, and the State and People of Kuwait.

Related Content