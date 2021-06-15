Iraq: Coronavirus Disease 2021 (COVID-19) - Weekly Situation Report (Week 22) (31 May – 6 June 2021) [EN/AR]

Highlights:

In Week 22, the Ministry of Health reported 27,910 new COVID-19 cases representing 67.8 case/per 100,000 of population. New COVID 19 related deaths reported this week were 187 indicating a case fatality rate of 0.7 %.

As of 6 June 2021, a total of *596,955 vaccine doses were administered Iraq wide indicating that 2.58% of the target population received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Health this week reported the arrival of a new delivery of the Pfizer vaccine and announced proceeding with the distribution to the Iraqi governorates based on the national vaccine consumption and demand data.

Highest COVID 19 case reporting for WK22 is identified in governorates of Basra and Baghdad while moderate reporting is identified in Anbar and Salah Addin.

Community transmission all over the country remains substantial with a protentional possibility of a flare up.