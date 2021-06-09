Iraq: Coronavirus Disease 2021 (COVID-19) - Weekly Situation Report (Week 21) (24 – 30 May 2021) [EN/AR]

Highlights:

In Week 21, the Ministry of Health reported 29,142 new COVID-19 cases representing 70.7 case/per 100,000 of population. New COVID 19 related deaths reported this week were 161 indicating a case fatality rate of 0.6%.

As of 30 May 2021, a total of *525,507 vaccine doses were administered Iraq wide indicating that 2.27% of the target population received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Highest case reporting for WK21 continues in governorates of Baghdad and Basra while moderate reporting is identified in Anbar, Muthanna, Ninawa, and Salah Addin.

Community transmission all over the country is substantial according to the 3 main epidemic- indicators of Cases,

Death, and Positivity Rate.