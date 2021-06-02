Iraq: Coronavirus Disease 2021 (COVID-19) - Weekly Situation Report (Week 18) (17 – 23 May 2021) [EN/AR]

Highlights:

In Week 20, 28,567 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with a 4.7% increase in incidence rate compared with WK19. 236 new fatalities were reported this week bringing the total deaths related to COVID19 since the start of the pandemic to 16,190.

Highest case reporting for WK20 is registered in governorates of Baghdad and Basra while moderate reporting is identified in Anbar, Muthanna, Thiqar, and Ninawa.

As of 23 May 2021, a total of *442,234 vaccine doses were administered countrywide indicating that 1.91% of the target population in Iraq has so far received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

WHO lists additional COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use and issues interim policy recommendations. WHO recently listed the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving the green light for this vaccine to be rolled out globally.

The Sinopharm vaccine is produced by Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd, subsidiary of China National Biotec Group (CNBG).