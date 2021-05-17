Iraq: Coronavirus Disease 2021 (COVID-19) - Weekly Situation Report (Week 18) (03 May – 9 May 2021) [EN/AR]

Highlights

Iraq received the second batch of approximately half a million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine contracted through the COVAX Facility. The arrival of the second batch of exactly 499,200 doses brings the total number of vaccines received by the Iraqi health authorities from the COVAX Facility to nearly one million so far.

During WK18, the Ministry of Health reported 37,795 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, representing -13.33% decrease compared with WK17. The reported deaths in WK18 were 235 deaths representing -15.77% decrease compared with WK17.

Highest case reporting for WK 18 is in Baghdad, Diyala, Basra, and Missan while least is in Anbar, Thiqar, and Ninawa governorates.

Duhok Directorate of Health (DOH) together with WHO and other UN partners envisaged to open a COVID-19 vaccination unit in Domiz1 refugee camp to deliver the COVID 19 vaccines to refugees in and outside the camp. Opening of the Unit is suggested on 1 June 2021.