Iraq: Coronavirus Disease 2021 (COVID-19) - Weekly Situation Report (Week 15) (12 April to 18 April 2021)

Highlights

The COVID-19 cases continued to accelerate for the 15th week since the start of 2021. During this reporting period, most governorates reported an increased number of confirmed cases except for Diwaniya, Karbala, Najaf, and Muthanna that reported a decline. Meanwhile, in Kurdistan, Region cases increased exponentially in the past few days.

During Week (WK)15, Iraq MOH reported 52,215 new cases of COVID19 infections, which represents a 1.6% increase compared with week 14, and 268 new deaths with a 7% increase compared to the previous week.

This week's positivity rate is 20%, the highest ever since WK1 of 2021 (+2.3%). All the governorates reported a positivity rate of above 5% continuing to mark community transmission1 COVID-19 pandemic.