Iraq: Coronavirus Disease 2021 (COVID-19) - Weekly Situation Report (Week 14) (04 April to 11 April 2021)

Highlights

Iraq continues to record a sustained increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across all Governorates, a rising trend that surpassed those recorded at the same period in 2020. This is concerning because Intensive Care Unit beds continue filling up faster in many governorates since the increase in COVID-19 cases started in early 2021, limiting access for people with other health conditions.

During Week 14, Iraq MOH reported 43 848 new cases of COVID19 infections, up from 41 140 in Week13, representing 6.2% increase. There is no significant difference in the mortality numbers in Week 14 (250) compared to Week 13, where 251 people died due to COVID-19, which could be associated with the ongoing COVID-19 vaccinations campaign countrywide.

WHO continued to support the Ministry of Health to build the capacity of the Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI) focal points and Pharmacovigilance focal points from hospitals on monitoring and response to different types of Adverse Effects Following Immunization (AEFI) and Adverse Effects of Special Interest (AESI in the communities.