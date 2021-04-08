Iraq: Coronavirus Disease 2021 (COVID-19) - Weekly Situation Report (Week 13) (29 March to 04 April 2021)

Highlights

▪ The COVID-19 pandemic situation in Iraq continues to be quite concerning, with a sustained increase in the number of reported cases since the first weeks of 2021.

▪ During Week 13, Iraq MOH reported 41,140 new cases of COVID19 infections, which represents 6.76% increase compared with week12, and 251 new deaths with a 22.44% increase compared to the previous week.

▪ This week's positivity rate is 15%, marking continuity of community transmission1 of the COVID-19 pandemic.

▪ More than 61000 people were immunized using AZD1222 (Astra Zeneca) COVID-19 vaccines in an ongoing Iraq-wide campaign in this reporting period. This vaccination exercise targets health care workers, elderly people (60+), people with co-morbidities, refugees, and other essential workers who cannot maintain social distance due to the work they performed or other existing conditions.