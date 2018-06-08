Iraq ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018
HIGHLIGHTS
IDP returns to areas of origin continue, with more than 3.8 million returns recorded as of late May
GoI authorities, relief agencies convene Governorate Returns Committees in Anbar, Kirkuk, and Salah al-Din to facilitate consultative and principled returns process
The number of civilian casualties occurring in April reaches five-year low
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
As of late May, more than 3.8 million people had returned to areas of origin and other locations in Iraq since 2014, while more than 2 million people remained displaced countrywide, according to U.S. Government (USG) partner the International Organization for Migration (IOM). However, damaged infrastructure, disrupted services, insecurity, and limited livelihood opportunities in areas of origin are prompting some households to return to displacement camps, increasing the percentage of the cumulative internally displaced person (IDP) caseload residing in camps and raising concerns of protracted displacement.
In April, the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq recorded 68 civilian deaths related to acts of terrorism, armed conflict, and violence, representing a more than 30 percent decrease from the number of civilian deaths recorded in March. Cumulatively, the number of civilian deaths and injuries represent the lowest number of monthly casualties to occur in Iraq during the last five years.
Relief agencies—including USG partners—continue to assist populations affected by recent military operations in Iraq. In April, USAID/FFP partner the UN World Food Program (WFP) provided immediate response rations (IRRs)—sufficient to meet a fiveperson household’s food needs for five days—to nearly 27,000 households, or 143,000 people. WFP also reached more than 68,000 households with family food rations, each sufficient to support the needs of a five-person household for one month, and provided nearly 38,000 households with cash-based transfers to purchase food commodities in local markets.