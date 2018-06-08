Iraq ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #8, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

As of late May, more than 3.8 million people had returned to areas of origin and other locations in Iraq since 2014, while more than 2 million people remained displaced countrywide, according to U.S. Government (USG) partner the International Organization for Migration (IOM). However, damaged infrastructure, disrupted services, insecurity, and limited livelihood opportunities in areas of origin are prompting some households to return to displacement camps, increasing the percentage of the cumulative internally displaced person (IDP) caseload residing in camps and raising concerns of protracted displacement.

In April, the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq recorded 68 civilian deaths related to acts of terrorism, armed conflict, and violence, representing a more than 30 percent decrease from the number of civilian deaths recorded in March. Cumulatively, the number of civilian deaths and injuries represent the lowest number of monthly casualties to occur in Iraq during the last five years.