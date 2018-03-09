09 Mar 2018

Iraq - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 09 Mar 2018
preview
Download PDF (397.4 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • UN launches 2018 HRP, requesting $569 million to assist 3.4 million people

  • Relief agencies continue to advocate for safe and voluntary IDP returns

  • Humanitarian stakeholders launch USAID/OFDA-supported initiative to promote accountability and address GBV in Iraq

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • On March 6, the UN released the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), which outlines humanitarian activities and objectives in Iraq for 2018. The HRP requests approximately $569 million in international humanitarian assistance to support approximately 3.4 million of the estimated 8.7 million people in need countrywide.

  • As of late February, more than 3.5 million people had returned to areas of origin and other locations in Iraq since 2014, while approximately 2.3 million people remained displaced throughout the country, U.S. Government (USG) partner the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports. Relief agencies remain concerned regarding continued reports of forced evictions and premature camp consolidations, and continue to advocate for safe, dignified, and voluntary returns.

  • From February 12–14, USG representatives and other international delegations, foreign investors, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and UN agencies participated in the Kuwait Conference for Iraq Reconstruction to discuss economic and stabilization interventions in Iraq. During the conference, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the Iraq Recovery and Resilience Program—a two-year reconstruction plan that requests more than $1 billion to repair homes, create livelihood opportunities, rehabilitate water infrastructure, and promote sustainable returns to areas of origin, among other activities.

  • Heavy rainfall across northern and central Iraq in mid-February resulted in flooding at more than 15 internally displaced person (IDP) camps, affecting approximately 201,700 IDPs, relief agencies report. In response, humanitarian organizations, in coordination with the Government of Iraq (GoI), distributed shelter supplies and bolstered drainage infrastructure at affected sites.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.