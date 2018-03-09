Iraq - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

On March 6, the UN released the 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), which outlines humanitarian activities and objectives in Iraq for 2018. The HRP requests approximately $569 million in international humanitarian assistance to support approximately 3.4 million of the estimated 8.7 million people in need countrywide.

As of late February, more than 3.5 million people had returned to areas of origin and other locations in Iraq since 2014, while approximately 2.3 million people remained displaced throughout the country, U.S. Government (USG) partner the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports. Relief agencies remain concerned regarding continued reports of forced evictions and premature camp consolidations, and continue to advocate for safe, dignified, and voluntary returns.

From February 12–14, USG representatives and other international delegations, foreign investors, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and UN agencies participated in the Kuwait Conference for Iraq Reconstruction to discuss economic and stabilization interventions in Iraq. During the conference, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the Iraq Recovery and Resilience Program—a two-year reconstruction plan that requests more than $1 billion to repair homes, create livelihood opportunities, rehabilitate water infrastructure, and promote sustainable returns to areas of origin, among other activities.