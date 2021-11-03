Iraq ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

Situation at a glance

4.1 MILLION Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – March 2021

2.4 MILLION Number of People in Acute Need UN – March 2021

1.2 MILLION Number of IDPs IOM – July 2021

248,721 Number of Syrian Refugees Sheltering in Iraq UNHCR – August 2021

4.9 MILLION Number of IDP Returns Since 2014 IOM – July 2021

The GoI has scaled up COVID-19 vaccination efforts as case positivity remains high countrywide.

On average, food consumption indicators have improved since 2020; however, an estimated 2.2 million people in Iraq reported insufficient food consumption as of September 3.