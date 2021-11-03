Iraq + 2 more
Iraq ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Situation at a glance
4.1 MILLION Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – March 2021
2.4 MILLION Number of People in Acute Need UN – March 2021
1.2 MILLION Number of IDPs IOM – July 2021
248,721 Number of Syrian Refugees Sheltering in Iraq UNHCR – August 2021
4.9 MILLION Number of IDP Returns Since 2014 IOM – July 2021
The GoI has scaled up COVID-19 vaccination efforts as case positivity remains high countrywide.
On average, food consumption indicators have improved since 2020; however, an estimated 2.2 million people in Iraq reported insufficient food consumption as of September 3.
On August 30, an IED exploded at Dohuk’s Qadiya IDP camp, resulting in two deaths, injuring 10 people, and generating additional mental health and psychosocial support needs