Iraq ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

Situation at a glance

  • 4.1 MILLION Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – March 2021

  • 2.4 MILLION Number of People in Acute Need UN – March 2021

  • 1.2 MILLION Number of IDPs IOM – July 2021

  • 248,721 Number of Syrian Refugees Sheltering in Iraq UNHCR – August 2021

  • 4.9 MILLION Number of IDP Returns Since 2014 IOM – July 2021

  • The GoI has scaled up COVID-19 vaccination efforts as case positivity remains high countrywide.

  • On average, food consumption indicators have improved since 2020; however, an estimated 2.2 million people in Iraq reported insufficient food consumption as of September 3.

  • On August 30, an IED exploded at Dohuk’s Qadiya IDP camp, resulting in two deaths, injuring 10 people, and generating additional mental health and psychosocial support needs

