Iraq ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

2.5 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN – March 2022

961,000: Number of People in Acute Need

UN – March 2022

1.2 MILLION: Estimated Number of People Internally Displaced in Iraq

IOM – June 2022

179,325: Number of Internally Displaced People Residing in Camps

CCCM – August 2022

265,384: Number of Syrian Refugees in Iraq

UNHCR – August 2022

International relief actors work to implement a humanitarian response transition and deactivate the cluster coordination system in Iraq by the end of 2022.

In June, Iraq’s health authorities announced the highest number of cholera cases since 2015, prompting USG partner WHO to dispatch urgent deliveries of medicines and medical supplies.