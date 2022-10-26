Iraq ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
2.5 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – March 2022
961,000: Number of People in Acute Need
UN – March 2022
1.2 MILLION: Estimated Number of People Internally Displaced in Iraq
IOM – June 2022
179,325: Number of Internally Displaced People Residing in Camps
CCCM – August 2022
265,384: Number of Syrian Refugees in Iraq
UNHCR – August 2022
International relief actors work to implement a humanitarian response transition and deactivate the cluster coordination system in Iraq by the end of 2022.
In June, Iraq’s health authorities announced the highest number of cholera cases since 2015, prompting USG partner WHO to dispatch urgent deliveries of medicines and medical supplies.
Climatic shocks, including extreme heat and recurrent sandstorms, exacerbate the needs of displaced populations, particularly for IDPs in camp settings.