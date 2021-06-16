Iraq ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

381 Iraqi refugees returned to Iraq from northeastern Syria’s Al Hol refugee camp on May 25, according to the UN.

A June 4 fire at Shariya IDP camp in Dohuk Governorate displaced more than 130 households and resulted in injuries to more than 30 individuals.

USAID/BHA partner IOM facilitated the voluntary return of 85 households from Ninewa Governorate’s Jed’dah 5 IDP camp to areas of origin.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

GoI Repatriates 381 Iraqi Refugees from Syria’s Al Hol Camp

On May 25, the Government of Iraq (GoI) repatriated 381 Iraqi refugees from northeastern Syria’s Al Hol refugee camp to Ninewa Governorate’s Jed’dah 1 internally displaced person (IDP) camp, where they will remain until they are able to return to their areas of origin or relocate to another location in Iraq, relief actors report. The group represents just 5 percent of the approximately 8,000 Iraqi refugees who have been sheltering at Al Hol camp since 2014–2015; based on GoI assessments, relief actors believe the 381 returnees are unaffiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). An additional 23,000 Iraqi refugees arrived at Al Hol camp following the fall of Baghouz town—the last remaining ISIS stronghold in Syria—in March 2019, and many of these Iraqis are believed to have direct or familial affiliations with the extremist group, according to relief actors. Approximately 80 percent of recently surveyed Iraqi refugees at Al Hol camp expressed a desire to return to Iraq, representing a similar percentage of other INGO surveys among camp residents, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The GoI has identified a further 1,600 Iraqis believed to be unaffiliated with ISIS for return in the near- to medium-term.

Relief actors, including USAID/BHA partners, are conducting humanitarian needs assessments and providing a range of humanitarian services for the recent returnees at Jed’dah 1, including food and medical assistance, shelter and settlements support, assistance obtaining civil documentation, and protection services, including mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) services.