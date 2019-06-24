24 Jun 2019

Iraq ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 24 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (383.75 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Approximately 5 percent of campbased IDPs intend to return to areas of origin in the coming year, a decrease since August 2018 survey

  • Relief actors respond to humanitarian needs arising from March–April floods

  • USAID/FFP partner WFP reaches nearly 484,000 people with emergency food assistance in April

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding during late March and early April resulted in displacement, disruptions to safe water supply, and increased risk of waterborne diseases, affecting an estimated 273,000 people across several central and southern governorates, the UN reports. Humanitarian agencies provided emergency food assistance, medical supplies, and other relief items to flood-affected populations in April.

  • In mid-April, a U.S. Government (USG) delegation—including U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Joey Hood and representatives from USAID’s Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) and State/PRM—traveled to Anbar Governorate’s Fallujah District, where local authorities and representatives of Anbar’s Amriyat al-Fallujah internally displaced person (IDP) camp reported that movement restrictions in the camp, limited access to civil documentation among IDPs, and impediments to IDP returns remain primary concerns in the governorate.

  • The Government of Iraq (GoI) reported more than 37,000 acres of agricultural land across Iraq had burned in more than 270 separate incidents from May 8–June 8; unconfirmed origins of the fires include natural causes, controlled burns escalating, and acts of terrorism. Diyala, Kirkuk, Ninewa, and Salah al-Din governorates were most affected as of late May.

  • On May 26, the UN Security Council extended the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) until May 31, 2020. UNAMI will continue to support ongoing GoI stabilization, reconstruction, and development efforts, as well as assist the GoI with the coordination and delivery of humanitarian assistance and the safe and voluntary return or local integration of Iraqi refugees and IDPs.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.