Iraq ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

  • 2.5 MILLION Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – March 2022

  • 961,000 Number of People in Acute Need UN – March 2022

  • 1.2 MILLION Number of IDPs IOM – March 2022

  • 180,375 Number of IDPs in Camps CCCM – April 2022

  • 258,965 Number of Syrian Refugees in Iraq UNHCR – April 2022

  • Approximately 2.5 million individuals across Iraq are in need of humanitarian assistance in 2022, according to the HNO.

  • Escalated insecurity in Ninewa’s Sinjar District displaced approximately 1,700 households in May.

  • The Russian Federation invasion of Ukraine and related impacts of global markets has exacerbated food insecurity in Iraq, WFP reports.

  • USAID/BHA partner WFP provided cash and food assistance to more than 710,000 individuals in March.

