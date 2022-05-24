Iraq ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

2.5 MILLION Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – March 2022

961,000 Number of People in Acute Need UN – March 2022

1.2 MILLION Number of IDPs IOM – March 2022

180,375 Number of IDPs in Camps CCCM – April 2022

258,965 Number of Syrian Refugees in Iraq UNHCR – April 2022

Approximately 2.5 million individuals across Iraq are in need of humanitarian assistance in 2022, according to the HNO.

Escalated insecurity in Ninewa’s Sinjar District displaced approximately 1,700 households in May.

The Russian Federation invasion of Ukraine and related impacts of global markets has exacerbated food insecurity in Iraq, WFP reports.