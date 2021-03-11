Iraq ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

The UN launched the 2021 Iraq HRP on March 9, requesting $607 million to support conflict-affected populations in Iraq.

Following robust humanitarian advocacy efforts by the USG, the UN, and other relief actors, the GoI has delayed the closure of Jed’dah 5 IDP camp.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases rose sharply in February, straining Iraq’s already overburdened health care system.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

2021 Iraq HRP Requests $607 Million to Assist 1.5 Million People

On March 9, the UN—in coordination with the Government of Iraq (GoI)—launched the Iraq 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), requesting $607 million to address the humanitarian needs of conflict-affected populations in Iraq. The UN projects that 4.1 million people will require humanitarian assistance in Iraq in 2021, including 2.4 million people in acute need. While the number of people in need in 2021 remains similar to 2020, the number of people in acute need has increased by 35 percent, primarily due to the effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the UN reports. In addition, the HRP calls for increased assistance to internally displaced persons (IDPs) sheltering in host communities following GoI-led IDP camp closures starting in October 2020, which exacerbated humanitarian needs among former camp residents. Under the 2021 HRP, relief actors aim to reach approximately 1.5 million people—comprising 295,000 IDPs residing outside of IDP camps, 221,000 IDPs sheltering in formal IDP camps, and 966,000 returnees living in areas of origin or host communities— with humanitarian assistance. Priority assistance activities include supporting IDPs and returnees to meet basic food, livelihoods, and shelter needs; expanding access to health care, education, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services; and increasing protection support to at-risk populations, including legal assistance to enable safe and voluntary returns. In 2021, U.S. Government (USG) partners continue to provide life-saving health, food, protection, shelter and settlements, and WASH assistance to conflict-affected populations in Iraq, as well as multipurpose cash assistance to help the most vulnerable meet their basic needs.