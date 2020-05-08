Iraq ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Following the late-November Government of Iraq (GoI) suspension of monthly national non-governmental organization (NGO) access authorizations, many relief actors remain unable to fully implement life-saving programs in Federal Iraq, the UN reports. As of early May, approximately 10 organizations were awaiting national access letter approval from the GoI, according to the UN.

The UN World Health Organization (WHO) reports more than 2,500 confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and 102 associated deaths in Iraq as of May 8. Cases in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region have spiked since the easing of COVID-19-related movement restrictions, with 52 cases confirmed between April 22 and May 6, according to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). Meanwhile, prevention measures— including border closures and movement restrictions—have impeded relief operations. Uneven application of humanitarian exemptions from most movement restrictions has prompted nearly 40 percent of NGOs to suspend activities, according to the NGO Coordination Committee for Iraq (NCCI) March assessment. Access restrictions affected more than 1 million people in need during March, the UN reports.