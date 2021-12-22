Iraq ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

4.1 MILLION Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN – March 2021

2.4 MILLION Number of People in Acute Need

UN – March 2021

1.2 MILLION Number of IDPs

IOM – September 2021

252,591 Number of Syrian Refugees Sheltering in Iraq

UNHCR – November 2021

4.9 MILLION Number of IDP Returns Since 2014

IOM – September 2021

The majority of Iraq’s remaining IDP population is experiencing protracted displacement, with more than 90 percent displaced for three or more years.

The GoI reclassified the AAF IDP camp as an informal settlement in early November, leaving just one formal IDP camp, Jed’dah 5, in federal Iraq.