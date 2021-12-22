Iraq + 2 more
Iraq ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
4.1 MILLION Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – March 2021
2.4 MILLION Number of People in Acute Need
UN – March 2021
1.2 MILLION Number of IDPs
IOM – September 2021
252,591 Number of Syrian Refugees Sheltering in Iraq
UNHCR – November 2021
4.9 MILLION Number of IDP Returns Since 2014
IOM – September 2021
The majority of Iraq’s remaining IDP population is experiencing protracted displacement, with more than 90 percent displaced for three or more years.
The GoI reclassified the AAF IDP camp as an informal settlement in early November, leaving just one formal IDP camp, Jed’dah 5, in federal Iraq.
COVID-19 infections and mortality rates continued to decrease in early December following the launch of a mass vaccination campaign in late November.