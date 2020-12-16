Iraq + 1 more

Iraq ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

4.1 MILLION Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – Jan. 2020

4.78 MILLION Number of IDP Returns Since 2014 IOM – Oct. 2020

1.3 MILLION Number of IDPs IOM – Oct. 2020

239,832 Iraqi Refugees in Neighboring Countries UNHCR – Mar. 2020

2.9 MILLION Number of People Facing Insufficient Food Consumption WFP – Nov. 2020

  • The GoI announced in mid-October the rapid closure of IDP camps across federal Iraq; as of mid-December, the GoI had closed or consolidated 15 IDP camps and reclassified two IDP camps as informal sites.

  • The GoI and KRG signed an agreement in October facilitating returns of displaced people to Sinjar following improved coordination on security, reconstruction, and other issues.

  • IDP and refugee households face heightened protection risks following recent camp closures and ongoing COVID-19-related restrictions.

