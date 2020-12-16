Iraq + 1 more
Iraq ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
4.1 MILLION Number of People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – Jan. 2020
4.78 MILLION Number of IDP Returns Since 2014 IOM – Oct. 2020
1.3 MILLION Number of IDPs IOM – Oct. 2020
239,832 Iraqi Refugees in Neighboring Countries UNHCR – Mar. 2020
2.9 MILLION Number of People Facing Insufficient Food Consumption WFP – Nov. 2020
The GoI announced in mid-October the rapid closure of IDP camps across federal Iraq; as of mid-December, the GoI had closed or consolidated 15 IDP camps and reclassified two IDP camps as informal sites.
The GoI and KRG signed an agreement in October facilitating returns of displaced people to Sinjar following improved coordination on security, reconstruction, and other issues.
IDP and refugee households face heightened protection risks following recent camp closures and ongoing COVID-19-related restrictions.