Iraq ‑ Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Critical relief programs supporting millions of vulnerable Iraqi households are at risk of halting due to the continued suspension of Government of Iraq (GoI) access authorizations for relief organizations operating in Federal Iraq, the UN reports. The suspension has delayed or prevented the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance to many areas since December, affecting an estimated 2.4 million people. The UN, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), and humanitarian donors are advocating for the GoI to ensure the unfettered delivery of emergency assistance for conflict-affected populations throughout Iraq.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported a significant increase in the number of IDP returns to areas of origin during September and October compared with July and August, likely due to scaled-up camp consolidation and closure efforts during the period. However, returns have since reverted to a reduced rate as camp closures and consolidations have slowed. An estimated 4.59 million people had returned to areas of origin as of December 31, IOM reports.