11 Oct 2019

Iraq: Civil Unrest - Emergency Plan of Action n° MDRIQ010

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 09 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (521.78 KB)

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

For the past week, Iraq has been witnessing mass civilian protests that have led to clashes between protestors and security forces, involving in some cases a high degree of violence, leaving dozens dead and thousands injured. Iraq has been rocked by days of protests, as thousands of mostly young people have been demonstrating in different parts of the country due to unemployment and poor public services and demanding national reform.

Large scale demonstrations began on 1 October 2019 following the curfew imposed by authorities and the cut of internet access in many cities, putting Iraq daily in a situation of uncertainty. Large protests have taken place in the capital Baghdad and spread to other cities such as Basrah, Amara, Al Nasiriya, Al Diwaniya, Samawa, Babel and Najaf.

Following to the lifting of the imposed curfew on 5 October 2019, the demonstrations continue to date, while more people being reported injured and/or killed. The situation is likely to remain insecure in the coming days.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.