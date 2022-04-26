Iraq - Civil and Identity Documentation - 2021: The year in review

IN BRIEF

Lack of civil and identity documentation is one of the primary protection issues faced by internally displaced persons (IDPs) and IDP returnees. Missing civil documentation impedes one’s access to essential public services, such as education and healthcare, and social security benefits, such as the Public Distribution System. It can also lead to restricted freedom of movement at checkpoints, increased risk of arrest and detention, exclusion from restitution and reconstruction programs, and the inability to participate in the country’s public affairs. At the same time, numerous barriers make it difficult to obtain and renew civil documentation.

In response, UNHCR, in cooperation with the government and civil society partners, has been implementing projects to enable IDPs and IDP returnees to access civil documentation, including Civil Status IDs, Iraqi Nationality Certificates, Unified National ID Cards and Birth Certificates since 2019.