Iraq

Iraq Child Protection Sub-Cluster Standardized Indicator Guidance for 3RP 2021

Format
Manual and Guideline
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this document is to provide guidance and ensure a common understanding among Child Protection Sub-Cluster partners on Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) related indicators to support harmonized programming, project development, correct data collection and subsequent reporting against the corresponding standardized indicators. It provides a descriptive methodology on how to report achievements against 2021 indicators related to activities aligned to the 2021 3RP strategy for Child Protection.

Related Content