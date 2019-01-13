13 Jan 2019

Iraq case study: Improving user journeys for humanitarian cash transfers, December 2018

Report
from ODI - Humanitarian Policy Group, Ground Truth Solutions
Published on 31 Dec 2018
Download PDF (948.4 KB)

As cash transfer programmes increasingly become a standard component of humanitarian responses, aid agencies and donors seek a more comprehensive understanding of delivery mechanisms that are effective, efficient and offer good value for money, while meeting the preferences of affected people. This research project looks at how recipients of humanitarian cash transfers – including forcibly displaced people – experience cash assistance in different forms and combinations, particularly where these make use of digital delivery mechanisms. The main objective is to understand how delivery mechanisms can be designed to best respond to people’s needs and expectations."

