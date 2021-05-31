IRAQ Camp Standards Monitoring (FSMT) | March 2021

Overview

The Formal Site Monitoring Tool (FSMT) is conducted by the CCCM Cluster and camp management partners twice a year in all formal IDP camps in Iraq, to monitor service standards in the camps and highlight needs and gaps. This round of the FSMT was conducted in late March 2021 in all 27 remaining formal camps in Iraq: 25 administrated by the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, AAF in Al-Anbar, and QayyarahJad'ah 5 in Ninewa.

The tool contains core indicators monitored by each Cluster and is answered by the camp manager in each camp, with inputs from service providers when necessary. It also provides a detailed age & gender breakdown for each camp, for planning purposes. This document provides analysis of selected indicators for each sector, plus an overview of all service providers per camp. You can download the full dataset, HERE.