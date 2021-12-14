IRAQ Camp Standards Monitoring (FSMT) | August 2021

Overview

The Formal Site Monitoring Tool (FSMT) is conducted by the CCCM Cluster and camp management partners twice a year in all formal IDP camps in Iraq, to monitor service standards in the camps and highlight needs and gaps. This round of the FSMT was conducted in late mid-August 2021 in all 27 remaining formal camps in Iraq: 25 administrated by the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, AAF in Al-Anbar, and Qayyarah-Jad'ah 5 in Ninewa.

The tool contains core indicators monitored by each Cluster and is answered by the camp manager in each camp, with inputs from service providers when necessary. It also provides a detailed age & gender breakdown for each camp, for planning purposes. This document provides analysis of selected indicators for each sector, plus an overview of all service providers per camp.