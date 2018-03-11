Iraq: Bi-weekly Protection Update (5 - 18 February 2018)

Highlights

- During the first half of February more Iraqis entered or returned to camps across Iraq versus the number departing camps with at least 1,654 families reaching camps versus at least 1,374 families departing to areas of origin or alternative locations.

- Authorities forcibly evicted at least 338 families from camps and informal settlements in Baghdad during the same period.

- Military operations in Tooz district, Salah al-Din, resulted in the displacement of 500 families. Iraqi Security Forces strictly control parts of Tooz Khurmatu, and have been using a number of appropriated civilian properties as barracks. 1,000 families returned to Suleiman Beg, Tooz district, during the past month, despite the absence of essential services and significant levels of destruction and damage to houses.

Affected Population

- 3.5 million have returned to their places of origin while

- 2.4 million are still displaced in Center-South areas

Displacements

The number of new arrivals to camps between 5 and 18 February continued to be significant with 1,654 families displaced across Iraq. In comparison 1,374 families departed camps to return to areas of origin or alternative locations. This includes a significant influx of new arrivals in Ninewa, with 1,106 families reaching camps, while only 457 departed. The trends in other parts of the country continues to be towards returns. As during previous months, most of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) report having undergone multiple displacement. A lack of services, dearth of livelihood opportunities, destruction of homes and insufficient funds to cover rental costs continues to be among the key reasons for redisplacement. Some camps reportedly continue to have waiting list for tents, including Jeda’a camps in Ninewa and Baharka and Harsham camps in Erbil Governorate.

Some female headed households allegedly affiliated with extremist have continued to return to camps as they are not allowed back to their areas of origin or fear revenge attacks. A female can come under suspicion of having extremist links for recently becoming widowed, or having a missing husband or sons. One family from west Mosul reported fleeing their home after a government-affiliated armed group required their son to enlist or pay a fine. Due to a lack of financial resources and to pre-empt a forced recruitment, they decided to leave. Meanwhile, 23 families in another Ninewa camp reported that their houses in Ba’aj district in Ninewa was occupied by government-affiliated armed groups.

Overall, families located in areas retaken in 2017, including Mosul, are increasingly socio-economically vulnerable due to a lack of livelihood opportunities. Some have been in displacement since 2014 and have exhausted all savings. With reconstruction in retaken areas accelerating, families who have found temporary shelter in unoccupied or unfinished building or public infrastructure such as schools are being evicted without access to alternative solutions.

In the south and central parts of the country, the trend towards returns continues, although in Baghdad, Anbar, Kirkuk and Salad al-Din, 297 families also entered camps. These displacements are also related to insecurity as well as the above mentioned factors.

During mid-February, approximately 491 tents were damaged as a result of heavy rains and flooding in several camps in Anbar. Core relief items (CRIs) and food of some 869 IDP families were destroyed as a result. UNHCR replaced tents and CRIs, while local authorities provided a heavy-duty vehicle to assist families and drain rainwater from the camp.

Continued Security Concerns in Hawiga

A number of security incidents in Hawiga have been reported over the last weeks. On 5 February, extremist elements attacked Nasr and Dudah villages in Hawiga district, Kirkuk and abducted two civilians before withdrawing. This was the second abduction in a week in Hawiga district. On 17 February, approximately 25 families from villages in the district were displaced to Daquq town due to concerns about the rumoured presence of extremist elements. Military operations between extremists and government-affiliated armed groups in a village near Sa’adouniya in Hawiga has also been reported. According to a statement by officials, this occurred while search operations were ongoing. During the armed confrontation, which lasted two hours, a number of members of government-affiliated armed groups and civilians were reportedly killed. Shortly thereafter, military operations took place in Sa’adouniya to clear out remaining extremist elements. These developments are likely to adversely affect returns to the area. According to the IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), by 20 February, a total of 11,853 families (71,118 individuals) remain displaced from Hawiga district as a result of military operations to remove extremists between August 2016 and October 2017.

Returns to Recently Retaken Areas

The IOM DTM estimates that by 20 February, 55,596 individuals remain displaced from west Anbar following last year’s military operations, while the number of returnees is 18,600. Departures to areas of origin continue to be significant. While most families return as one unit, some families are sending only a few family members to stay in their damaged or destroyed houses so they are able to register with the government and can be considered for compensation benefits that could help them rehabilitate their homes.

On 8 February, tribal leaders of Balad district in Salah al-Din signed a covenant to allow around 2,000 IDP families return to Aziz Balad sub-district. In the two weeks following the agreement, 218 families have already moved to the sub-district. Access by humanitarian actor to Balad has been challenging due to bureaucratic requirements by security actors.

On 14 and 17 February, tribal leaders met in Jumila, Shirqat district to discuss the status of families of members suspected of having links with extremists. After several deliberations, it was agreed that only females and children from these families would be allowed to return.

During the first two weeks of February, 385 families returned to various areas of origin in Salah al-Din including Baiji, east Shirqat and Albu-Hishma. Heavy contamination of explosive hazards and militarization of areas continue to be protection concerns in Shirqat. In Al Jamilah neighborhood in particular, some civilian houses are being used as military barracks. Services have also not been fully restored.

According to the local authorities in Al Qa’im district, 50 per cent of the displaced families have returned since November 2017, including 2,000 IDP families in the last two months. Part of the district continues to be contaminated with explosive hazards. For example, one person was killed and three injured in two incidents in mid-February in Al-Mazra’a Village and Heet. The Civil Documentation Office in Al Qa’im district has resumed the issuance of civil documents for returnees. Currently between 500 and 700 legal documents are being issued per week, while thousands of returnees still need to obtain or renew identification documents, birth certificates or other vital documents. A lack of staff and limited operations of the Civil Status Court and Supreme Judicial Council inhibit progress. Local authorities in Al Qa’im also decided to carry out a registration process for missing males. 1,066 out of 2,000 missing persons have so far been registered. This includes individuals who are thought to have been detained by pro-governmental armed groups.

Around 10,000 families have reportedly returned to Telafar district since it was retaken in August 2017, the majority of whom are Shia Turkmen. The improved security situation was cited as a key factor behind returns, while explosive hazards and the significant presence of armed groups are still preventing some families from leaving camps. UNHCR’s partner Human Appeal conducted a protection assessment in the centre of Telafar to assess protection related needs of returnees. More than 70% of the houses are reportedly damaged but market shops are fully operating and provide a range of goods and services. Most of the houses in the city are still contaminated with mines and booby-traps because of a lack of adequate clearing equipment. The majority of the areas in the outskirts of Telafar are also contaminated and there have been reports of casualties, particularly among cattle herders and livestock. The court in Telafar has re-opened and is currently providing services related to civil documentation and other legal documentation. Some IDPs continue to express reluctance to return due to the need to continue to access services available in the camps (but not necessarily in their area of origin) as well as the presence of government-affiliated armed groups in the district.

Forced Returns

Forced evictions and returns from camps and informal settlements in Baghdad and Salah al-Din. Returns have become an important priority for the Government of Iraq who have projected the majority of IDPs will return before the elections planned for May 2018. At least 338 families from Anbar and Salah al-Din were forced to depart from camps in Baghdad with often less than 24 hours’ notice. Family separations and detentions were reported while the forced returns were taking place. On 11 February, a group of 78 families, originally from Al-Refeat, Balad district in Salah al-Din, were evicted from AlSalam camp. Instead of returning to Al-Refeat, they were reportedly by authorities to an abandoned train station in Balad as their village still needed to be cleared of explosive hazards. Due to the extremely limited WASH facilities at the train station (reportedly one toilet), 56 families were relocated to abandoned houses and tents while others joined relatives in other parts of Salah al-Din or in Diyala. Similarly, 252 families were forcibly returned from Ewerej camp to Al Qa’im and eight families from AlWazeria orphanage to areas of origin in Telafar.

Meanwhile, Baghdad Operations Command (BoC) announced plans to return 698 IDP families currently residing in Baghdad camps and informal sites to areas of origin in Anbar, Salah al-Din, and Ninewa. According to the BoC’s eviction plan, 382 families will be evicted between February and March. A number of camps and informal sites in Baghdad are expected to close in the near future. According to BOC, Baghdad Provincial Council, the Ministry of Migration and Displacement (MoMD) and Joint Coordination and Monitoring Centre (JCMC), only three camps in Baghdad will remain open (Zayona, Al-Ahel, AlNabi Younis).

52 families from Baiji, Salah al-Din, living in an unfinished school building in Tikrit were notified by the local police that they would need to vacate the building. All families had their houses in regions of origin burned down or otherwise destroyed and do not have sufficient financial resources to rent alternative accommodation. After advocacy by UNHCR the evictions were temporarily halted; however, 39 families decided to leave the site after their identification documents were confiscated by the police. Only four families seemed to have returned to their areas of origin while the remaining moved to other informal settlements in Tikrit. 13 families remain in the school but said they would voluntarily leave at the end of the school year. However a local leader has reportedly confiscated water tanks and heaters to increase the pressure on the families to depart earlier. Further, Tikrit Police notified families from Baiji district living in complexes and non-camp sites within Tikrit city of their impending evictions in February or early March. Protection partners estimate that 3,075 families have been forcibly evicted from Tikrit and Al Alam camp since forced returns began in October 2017.

The government had earlier this year announced the creation of Governorate Return Committees to be chaired by the JCMC and composed of UN agencies, MoMD, Provincial Councils and other relevant bodies. Return committees were supposed to guide the process of returns and camp closures. However, the terms of reference of the Returns Committee and its accompanying Principled Returns document, while discussed between the Humanitarian Coordinator and the JCMC, have not been approved at the highest level of the Government of Iraq. Forced evictions thus continue to take place and the targeting of IDPs living in informal settlement and unfinished buildings seem to be at least in part due to pressure to make land and property available as part of the reconstruction process. The case of IDPs and elsewhere from Balad illustrates that organized returns require a high level of planning and coordination and can otherwise end in re-displacement. UNHCR is closely monitoring the situation and engages with authorities and other stakeholders on various levels to advocate to a halt to the ongoing evictions and voluntary, safe, informed and sustainable returns.

Protection Concerns in Tooz persist

The security and protection situation in Tooz district of Salah al-Din remains volatile. The IOM DTM on 20 January reported that 804 families (4,824 individuals) remain displaced from the district. On 7 February, Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) and government-affiliated armed groups launched military operations in the east of Tooz Khurmatu in coordination with the Kurdish Peshmerga to clear the area of extremists. Detonation of improvised explosive devices and causalities were reported. This resulted in the displacement of 500 families from villages east of Tooz to Kalar, Kifri, and Zinana. On 9 February, it was reported that extremists abducted five shepherds from a village on the suburb of Tooz Khurmatu.

Parts of Tooz Khurmatu, particularly Jameela neighbourhood, remains strictly controlled by ISF, who have taken over a number civilian properties to use as barracks. The ISF has given assurances to IDP representatives and Kurdish city council members that civilian houses will be evacuated immediately upon the return of families. However, reportedly security actors are reluctant to facilitate returns where this affects their strategic presence. Currently, returnees have to visit police stations in their areas and obtain a security clearance letter before being able return to their homes. They can apply for compensation in case their house was damaged during the fighting. The presence of armed actors also affects the willingness of some families to return, particularly youth and young adults. Reportedly, there were incidents of harassment and rape during the armed confrontations in October 2017 following the referendum in late September in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

In Suleiman Beg, Tooz district, around 1,000 families returned between 21 January and 7 February to the city centre. Essential services such as water, electricity, health centres, and education are not available. The level of destruction is significant and almost all houses are in dire need of rehabilitation. Assistances to returnees including household items assistance and cash is urgently needed. Returnees who spoke to UNHCR said that most families have returned only briefly to receive clearance letters and check on their properties. Others are only visiting the city during the day to work on rehabilitating their properties. Many returnees also fear that security may deteriorate if security forces leave the area.