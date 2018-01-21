21 Jan 2018

Iraq: Bi-weekly Protection Update (25 December 2017 – 7 January 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 07 Jan 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.48 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Displacement from recently retaken areas to camps in Kirkuk, Erbil, Ninewa, Salah al-Din and Anbar continues, mainly due to the volatile security situation in these areas. In addition, retaliatory incidents amounting to collective punishment against people and families suspected of affiliations with extremists, lack of adequate housing, and/or lack of livelihood opportunities in areas of return are leading to re-displacement of recently-returned IDPs.

  • 701 families were forcibly returned and 68 forcibly relocated from camps within western Anbar.

  • Families in four villages of Dibis district, Kirkuk have been threatened with forced evictions by returnees to the area.

  • IDP camp closure/consolidation is expected to continue over the coming months, with committees involving government, UN and NGO representatives to decide on scheduling, based on camp occupancy, availability of services and protection concerns, among other factors.

