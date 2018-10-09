Iraq: Basra Fact Finding Mission Report #1

Prepared by: Ziyad El Baz, Access Advisor

Alexandra Saieh, Advocacy Manager

Mission dates: 26 – 29 Aug 2018

Report date: 09 Sep 2018

Executive Summary

The recent social unrest in Basra is a product of the intersection of longstanding grievances towards political corruption, government neglect and unemployment, as well as the socioeconomic impact of a chronic water crisis. A lack of access to clean water in Basra governorate has generated a public health crisis, fuelling public anger. In addition, a gradual reduction in the water flow to Iraq’s marshlands has also contributed to migration from rural areas to the cities, heightening competition over jobs in the cities of southern provinces, and also contributed to fuelling social unrest. Tribal dynamics have shaped the allocation of jobs in the oil sector in Basra, fuelling further resentment and competition over employment opportunities.

Key Recommendations: