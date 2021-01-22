Iraq
Iraq - Baghdag bombing attack (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 January 2021)
A double suicide bombing took place in a crowded market in Baghdad on 21 January, killing at least 32 people and wounding more than 100. This was the biggest suicide attack after three years of relative calm. The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the bombings.
While territorially defeated at the end of 2017, IS sleeper cells continued to operate in desert and mountain areas of Iraq, targeting security forces or state infrastructure with low casualty attacks.