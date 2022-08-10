Iraq: Assessment Working Group (AWG) - Terms of Reference Updates by AWG on 8 March 2021, endorsed by ICCG on 18 March 2021

Assessment coordination context

In line with the IASC commitment to undertake coordinated assessment(s) in all humanitarian crises and Grand Bargain commitments to better coordinate and streamline data collection, as well as share needs assessment in a timely manner, the humanitarian community agreed to establish the Assessment Working Group (AWG) in the beginning of 2017 to improve the coordination of needs assessments and strengthen joint analysis. As of mid-2018, the AWG is supporting the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group with the production of the Humanitarian Needs Overview. The humanitarian context in Iraq underwent a substantial evolution in 2018, as operations pivoted from delivery of emergency response during armed conflict to addressing more complex and nuanced needs of IDPs and returnees living in areas heavily impacted by the armed conflict against the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). Humanitarian needs are gradually overtaken by longer-term development needs; in some cases, overlapping. Some humanitarian agencies are also transitioning and shifting towards integrated humanitarian-development programming. As situation stabilizes, the humanitarian funding, partner presence and capacity is expected to decrease. This includes a reduction of capacity and resources for needs assessment and analysis, which in turn calls for evaluation and adjustment of data collection methods to suit evolving needs and maximize efforts.

Purpose: The AWG is a multi-sector, multi-stakeholder group that supports coordinated needs assessment, harmonization of data collection, and joint analysis to inform strategic and operational decisions related to the humanitarian situation in Iraq.

Objective: Support the national ICCG to deliver on the workplan and agreed priorities by serving as a forum for consultations, preparations and roll-out of coordinated multi-sectoral needs assessments and joint analysis to provide an evidence-base on the humanitarian needs of populations affected directly by a crisis.