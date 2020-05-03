Iraq: Assessment Working Group (AWG) – Terms of Reference

In line with the IASC commitment to undertake coordinated assessment(s) in all humanitarian crises and Grand Bargain commitments to better coordinate and streamline data collection, as well as share needs assessment in a timely manner1, the humanitarian community agreed to establish the Assessment Working Group (AWG) in the beginning of 2017 to improve the coordination of needs assessments and strengthen joint analysis. As of mid-2018, the AWG is supporting the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group with the production of the Humanitarian Needs Overview.

Purpose: The Assessment Working Group (AWG) is a multi-sector, multi-stakeholder group that supports coordinated needs assessment, harmonization of data collection, and joint analysis to inform strategic and operational decisions related to the humanitarian situation in Iraq.

Objective: Support the national ICCG to deliver on the workplan and agreed priorities by serving as a forum for consultations, preparations and roll-out of coordinated multi-sectoral needs assessments and joint analysis to provide an evidence-base on the humanitarian needs of populations affected directly by a crisis.

Chairing and membership: OCHA will chair the AWG and REACH Initiative will act as the co-chair. Clusters and key stakeholders with assessments and analysis responsibilities are expected to nominate one assessment focal point to represent on a regular basis.

Meeting frequency: AWG aims to meet once a month, with the possibility to meet more frequently if required. During peak months for the HNO process, the frequency may be increased to two times a month.