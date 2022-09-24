Iraq: Area-Based Assessment (ABA) in al-Qairawan: Key findings (September 2022)

RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
Overall objective: to inform evidencebased planning and prioritization of needs by actors implementing humanitarian, stabilisation and development interventions at the urban area level in Iraq:
Providing granular, location-specific information.
Targeting locations where area-based coordination groups (ABCs) are present.
Supporting ABC planning and the operations of its members.
Specific objectives:
Define and profile the selected area and the affected population.
Identify and map the availability and accessibility of services (WASH, health care, education, electricity, and legal services) within the defined area, highlighting key gaps and barriers to service provision.
Assess the perceptions and expectations of residents regarding service delivery.
Identify priority multi-sectoral needs of the affected population at the household level.
Understand challenges to achieving durable solutions for affected populations in the area of assessment.
Identify and evaluate the movement intentions of households in displacement and push and pull factors affecting potential returns.