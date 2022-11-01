Iraq: Al-Qairawan Area-Based Assessment, August 2022

INTRODUCTION

Context Al-Qairawan town and the surrounding villages covered in this assessment (Akhnesi, al-Mualih, al-Qahra, Biskqi, Hazeel al-Kabeer, Hazeel Alwasti, Sibaya Ammash, and Um Amar villages) are located in the al-Qairawan sub-district of Sinjar district and Ninewa governorate. During the conflict that developed with the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), who captured the area in 2014, almost the entire population was forced into displacement.1

The conflict, as well as prior and subsequent neglect, has damaged critical service infrastructure in Al-Qairwan. This has led to a reduced access to livelihood opportunities and essential services such as water supply, healthcare, and schools.

In addition, the conflict has strained inter-communal relationships, which reportedly resulted in additional barriers to equitable access to basic services.

Since the end of the ISIL’s occupation and the subsequent stabilisation of security in the affected areas, internally displaced people (IDPs) have been returning to their homes and areas of origin. According to the latest IOM DTM data from June 2022, a total of 2,623 households (15,738 individuals) had returned to al-Qairawan and surrounding villages.

Al-Qairawan sub-district had been noted as having high severity conditions in the villages and medium severity conditions in al-Qairawan town in terms of livelihoods, basic services, safety perceptions, and social cohesion.4 Returnees still face challenges recovering their lives in the area due to the conditions there; the IOM DTM’s Return Index and previous REACH outputs indicated challenges around access to livelihood, shelter conditions, access to drinking water, healthcare, education, and safety and security. However, there was previously a lack of indepth localised information on this area to enable actors to make localised, evidence-based decisions.